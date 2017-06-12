Jaylen Brown vows to keep improving his game
Celtics Jaylen Brown is fouled by the Heat's Tyler Johnson during their game at TD Garden. March 26, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo Jaylen Brown did a remarkable job knocking down the rookie wall, and there is strong evidence he's kept his hard hat on so far in the offseason.
