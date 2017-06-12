Ivan Rabb scouting report: Great rebounder, but offensive game needs polish
Ivan Rabb has no regrets about returning to the California Golden Bears for his sophomore season, even if it meant no NCAA Tournament appearance and potentially diminished draft stock. A potential lottery pick in the 2016 NBA Draft , Rabb will have to hope to be stolen late in the first round by a playoff team this Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC