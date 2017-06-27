Isaiah Thomas tries recruiting Blake Griffin to Boston Celtics on...

The Los Angeles Clippers as we knew them crumbled Wednesday, but Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas didn't wait for the debris to clear before trying to tear the team further apart. Shortly after the Clippers agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets -- a deal reportedly prompted by his desire to sign with the Rockets as a free agent -- Thomas hopped on Instagram to do a little public recruiting of Blake Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.