Hate crime reported at LeBron James' LA home

While there was vandalism at his US$20 million home, police reported , James said the most important thing was that his family, which was at their home in OH at the time of the incident, was safe. James' wife Savannah, sons LeBron Jr., Bryce, and daughter Zhuri were at the family's home in Bath Township, Ohio , a source close to the family said.

