Ex-stars say their teams could beat the Warriors. They're wrong.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Magic Johnson and Pat Riley had an incredible run in the 1980s with the Lakers - but they wouldn't beat the 2017 Warriors. CLEVELAND - As the Golden State Warriors stampeded through these NBA playoffs, the stiffest resistance they've faced hasn't been from their opponents.
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
