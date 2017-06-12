Draymond Green doesn't regret deriding Cavs fans after Game 4

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green speaks to the media following practice for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Warriors headquarters Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green speaks to the media following practice for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Warriors headquarters ... more Green's explanation of why he smiled and waved two fingers at Utah fans as he walked to the bench while being loudly booed during Game 3 of the 2017 Western Conference semifinals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.