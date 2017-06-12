Celtics Legend Bill Russell to Receive First NBA Lifetime Achievement Award
The NBA announced Thursday that Celtics legend Bill Russell will receive the first annual Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on TNT Monday, June 26. Russell, who was considered the original GOAT before Michael Jordan stole the mantle, won 11 NBA Championships in his 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, coaching the team for his final three seasons in which they won titles in the last two years. Russell became the first African-American head coach in a major professional American sports league in 1966 when he was chosen by Red Auerbach to be his successor.
