Celtics Legend Bill Russell to Receiv...

Celtics Legend Bill Russell to Receive First NBA Lifetime Achievement Award

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Celtics

The NBA announced Thursday that Celtics legend Bill Russell will receive the first annual Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on TNT Monday, June 26. Russell, who was considered the original GOAT before Michael Jordan stole the mantle, won 11 NBA Championships in his 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, coaching the team for his final three seasons in which they won titles in the last two years. Russell became the first African-American head coach in a major professional American sports league in 1966 when he was chosen by Red Auerbach to be his successor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC