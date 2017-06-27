Cavaliers 49 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Boston Celtics targeting both Paula
DECEMBER 04: Paul George #24 of the Indiana Pacers controls the ball against Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena on December 04, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. While the Cavaliers continue to be on radio silence, the Boston Celtics are reportedly trying to add not one, but two All-Stars in this offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC