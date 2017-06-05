Can the Celtics duplicate last year's draft day trade with Memphis?

Last summer, the Celtics had a paucity of roster spots and a young roster, so Danny Ainge did the prudent thing: he used two late first-round picks on stash candidates Ante Zizic and Guershon Yabusele and he consolidated two early second round picks into a future first from Memphis, who snagged Dayonta Davis with the #31 after he fell from potential lottery consideration and Rade Zagorac with the #35 pick. This summer, the Celtics have #37, #53, and #56.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.