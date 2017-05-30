Bulpett: Doc Rivers wanted to be his ...

Bulpett: Doc Rivers wanted to be his own bulider, but happily uses some of Danny Ainge's tools

Doc Rivers told us recently the real reason he left the Celtics is because he wanted to have the chance to build his own team. He said it wasn't because he didn't want to rebuild with the Celts, who've been on an accelerated reconstruction pace since 2013.

