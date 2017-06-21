Bulls remain in holding pattern on Jimmy Butler as NBA draft looms
A year ago at this time, the Bulls were debating internally whether or not to move Jimmy Butler as they exchanged proposals with the Celtics. Now, the energy is focused merely on gauging the merit of the offers coming in for the three-time All-Star.
