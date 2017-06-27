Bulls: No decision yet on Rondo's future with team
The Chicago Bulls are not ready to announce whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season Bulls: No decision yet on Rondo's future with team The Chicago Bulls are not ready to announce whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uewXwd CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls are not ready to say whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season. Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson says that "is still to be determined."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC