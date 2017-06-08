Boston Celtics Watch Jaylen Brown show off his skills in a new offseason workout video

After witnessing his tantalizing rookie campaign , Boston Celtics fans will be pleased to learn that Jaylen Brown is on a mission to go from being "the kid with potential" to the "kid in the now." "Time to get back to that grind," the 20-year-old said in the premiere of "Hone The Pressure, It Makes Diamonds," a YouTube series dedicated to his offseason journey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.