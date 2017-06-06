Boston Celtics Watch: Isaiah Thomas paid tribute to one of Allen Iverson's iconic plays
On the anniversary of one of the most memorable moments in the Hall of Fame career of Allen Iverson, Isaiah Thomas described what the moment had meant to him. In Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, Iverson hit a step-back jump-shot over Tyronn Lue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC