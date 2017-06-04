Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 4 Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick
It was on so many levels the ideal storm for the Boston Celtics in Game 3 which ended with Avery Bradley getting a friendly bounce or two - OK, it was four bounces to be exact - that would be the difference in Boston's 111-108 Game 3 win, which cut Cleveland's lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. James had his worst night of the playoffs in Game 3, scoring only 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.
