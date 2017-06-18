Boston Celtics trying to trade for Jimmy Butler? What it means for Cavs

After d eciding to trade the number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics hauled in a number of valuable first-round picks. According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Celtics may not be done wheeling and dealing, as a trade for Chicago Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler seems to be next on the Celtics itinerary.

