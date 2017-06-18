Boston Celtics trying to trade for Jimmy Butler? What it means for Cavs
After d eciding to trade the number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics hauled in a number of valuable first-round picks. According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Celtics may not be done wheeling and dealing, as a trade for Chicago Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler seems to be next on the Celtics itinerary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC