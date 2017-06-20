Boston Celtics Trading the No. 1 pick once netted the Celtics two Hall of Famers
"They've got the number one pick, and no offseason story has so captivated the local basketball public in thea history of the Boston Celtics." That was Bob Ryan's lede in a Boston Globe article from June 8, 1980, but it could very well have been dated 2017.
