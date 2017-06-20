Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Trying for Kristaps Porzingis, but...
The Boston Celtics have not been willing to meet the New York Knicks' trade demands for Kristaps Porzings with the NBA Draft just hours away, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sources: Several teams engaging with NY on Kristaps Porzingis - including Boston - are unwilling to meet Knicks demands for deal.
