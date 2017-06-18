Boston Celtics: Timeline of the No. 1 pick trade
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76er's have agreed on terms that would send three protected first round picks to Boston in exchange for the first pick in this year's draft. Though Wojnarowski confirmed the deal Saturday night, he noted the two sides have been "locked" into the deal for the past 24 hours.
