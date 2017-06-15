Boston Celtics The most-viewed moment...

Boston Celtics The most-viewed moment of the NBA season is from this Celtics game

8 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Golden State Warriors may have won the 2017 NBA championship, but Dub Nation doesn't hold the top spot for most-viewed moment of the recently completed basketball season. According to Google News Lab , the most-watched moment of the 2016-2017 campaign was when Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24. The 20-year-old's historic performance made him the youngest player in league history to total more than 60 points in a single game and garnered 5.1 million views on YouTube.

