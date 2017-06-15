Boston Celtics The most-viewed moment of the NBA season is from this Celtics game
The Golden State Warriors may have won the 2017 NBA championship, but Dub Nation doesn't hold the top spot for most-viewed moment of the recently completed basketball season. According to Google News Lab , the most-watched moment of the 2016-2017 campaign was when Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24. The 20-year-old's historic performance made him the youngest player in league history to total more than 60 points in a single game and garnered 5.1 million views on YouTube.
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
