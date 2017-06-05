Boston Celtics stun Cleveland Cavalie...

Boston Celtics stun Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 in Game 3

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The series resumes Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena before returning to Boston on Thursday for a Game 5 that didnt appear necessary until the Celtics stormed back from 21 down and won when Avery Bradleys 3-pointer danced an Irish jig on the rim before falling with 0.01 seconds left. After back-to-back humiliations at home, the Boston Celtics went to Cleveland-without top scorer Isaiah Thomas-and ended the Cavs' ideal playoff run with a 111-108 win in Game 3. The Boston Celtics rallied back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter on Sunday to beat Cleveland Cavaliers , and they did it without Isaiah Thomas .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC