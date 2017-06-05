Boston Celtics stun Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 in Game 3
The series resumes Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena before returning to Boston on Thursday for a Game 5 that didnt appear necessary until the Celtics stormed back from 21 down and won when Avery Bradleys 3-pointer danced an Irish jig on the rim before falling with 0.01 seconds left. After back-to-back humiliations at home, the Boston Celtics went to Cleveland-without top scorer Isaiah Thomas-and ended the Cavs' ideal playoff run with a 111-108 win in Game 3. The Boston Celtics rallied back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter on Sunday to beat Cleveland Cavaliers , and they did it without Isaiah Thomas .
