Boston Celtics rumors 2017: LaVall Jordan, not Micah Shrewsberry, emerges as Butler target

Barring a last-second change, Boston Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry will not become the next Butler head coach, according to Scout.com's Evan Daniels. Several experts mentioned Shrewsberry as a possible candidate for the job, which opened up when Chris Holtmann left for Ohio State last week.

