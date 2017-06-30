Boston Celtics rumors 2017: Here's what Zach Lowe believes the...

Negotiations can change at any moment, but ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday what he believes the Boston Celtics have refused to offer the Indiana Pacers so far for Paul George. Despite reports to the contrary, Boston has not included any of the following in its offers to the Pacers, per league sources: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, the 2018 Nets pick, and the Lakers-Kings pick Boston snared from Philly in the Markelle Fultz blockbuster.

