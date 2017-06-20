Boston Celtics rumors 2017: Ante Zizic 'ready' for summer league
The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Tuesday that Zizic landed in Boston this weekend and is expected to compete in the Celtics' first summer league practice later this week. "I took him downtown last night a little bit," Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge told the Globe.
