Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown on Celtics' summer league roster
Next week, Celtics fans will be able to watch this year's third overall pick, Jayson Tatum, join last year's third overall pick, Jaylen Brown, when the team begins play in the Utah Jazz Summer League. The Celtics released their summer league roster Thursday.
