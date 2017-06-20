Boston Celtics Draft 2018 Big Board 1.0: Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. lead much-too-early list
The Boston Celtics own the Brooklyn Nets pick in 2018, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers' pick if it falls between Nos. 2-5. That means Boston could have two chances at top talent in another loaded draft class that seems much more top heavy than 2017's deep group.
