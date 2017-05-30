Best of All Worlds Off-Season
According to most NBA news sources, the Celtics are predominantly linked to three established All-Stars as primary free agent or trade targets this off-season: Gordon Hayward, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler. How awesome would it be if we could land any one of them without giving up too much of our young core and future draft picks? But then a wild hair came to mind .
