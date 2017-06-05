Avery Bradley

Hello! I'm working on an paper outlining the Celtics offseason for my final and was wondering about opposing fan's opinions on Bradley. For the Celtics, Bradley is a natural trade candidate due to a logjam at guard, his expiring contract, shared defensive skillset with Marcus Smart, and the allure of clearing his 8.8 million in order to pursue Gordon Hayward in UFA.

