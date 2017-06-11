Are the Chicago Bulls ready to make changes to the roster?

Remember last summer when the Chicago Bulls drafted rookie Denzel Valentine and things were finally looking up for the franchise? After moving on from the Derrick Rose era, the Bulls front office seemed to be poised to go after younger, more athletic players to compliment franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler . In fact, in a news conference to introduce first-round draft pick Valentine, GM Gar Forman noted the Bulls needed to "retool," not rebuild.

