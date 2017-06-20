Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley Among Celtics Who Played Injured vs Cavs
The Boston Celtics were reportedly dealing with numerous physical setbacks when playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe , Al Horford was playing through an elbow injury, Marcus Smart was dealing with "significant back spasms," and Jaylen Brown and Avery Bradley suffered hip injuries.
