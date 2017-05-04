Wizards' Oubre Jr. suspended 1 game for knocking over Celtics' Olynyk
Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk in Game 3. "I'm not surprised," Oubre said after practice Saturday. "The league has to do what they have to do.
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
