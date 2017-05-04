Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. ejected after shoving Celtics' Kelly Olynyk Tensions finally boiled over in Game 3 between the Wizards and Celtics. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pMuRo8 Washington Wizards shooting forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts after scoring a three point basket during overtime in Game 2. WASHINGTON - Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected from Game 3 of Washington's Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

