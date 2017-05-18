WBA order rematch of N'Dam-Murata title fight

The World Boxing Association has ordered a rematch of the middleweight world title fight between Hassan N'Dam and Ryota Murata after a contentious decision awarded victory to the Frenchman in Tokyo on Saturday. Cameroon-born N'Dam was sent to the canvas in the fourth round after being caught by a powerful right cross and seemed to be in survival mode for the rest of the contest but two of the three judges gave the win to the 33-year-old.

