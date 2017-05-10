Warriors' Green talks his way to cent...

Warriors' Green talks his way to center stage of playoffs

Read more: KDXY-FM Jonesboro

From trash talk, to tough talk, to straight talk, Golden State's vociferous forward Draymond Green is jawing his way through the NBA playoffs as the headliner of an otherwise bland postseason. The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the suspense out of basketball as they march toward a third straight NBA Finals meeting.

