Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers prey on Celtics' fatal flaws in Game 1
The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers came to the TD Garden, they arrived without their starting center, as Tristan Thompson's consecutive game streak came to an end. Thompson was in the lineup Wednesday, dominating the glass, anchoring the defense and demoralizing the Celtics -- and the crowd -- with every hustle play.
