Thomas scores 53, Celtics beat Wizard...

Thomas scores 53, Celtics beat Wizards 129-119 in OT

12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates with fans after defeating the Washington Wizards 129-119 in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Thomas scored 53 in the overtime win, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

