Thomas has 53 points, Celtics win in OT
Avery Bradley was one of five Celtics players who scored in double digits in Boston's 129-119 Game 2 victory over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden, and he did that despite suffering a hip pointer before halftime. Watch this Game 2 Eastern Conference NBA semifinals between Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming online, TV, and listen to Live Radio.
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
