That's the Tooth: Celtics guard Thomas has more dental work

Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge... Eighteen members of a now-shuttered fraternity at Penn State University and the frat itself are facing criminal charges in the death of a student who was fatally injured in a fall during an alcohol-fueled pledge night. Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed legislation to require Tennessee law to be interpreted as having the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.