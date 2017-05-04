Suspended Kelly Oubre was on Game 4 tickets

Of all of the Wizards players to have his face on the ticket for Game 4 of the team's playoff series against the Celtics, it had to be Kelly Oubre. During Game 3, Oubre was the victim of a hard screen from Kelly Olynyk that led to the Wizards forward going after Olynyk and shoving him to the floor.

