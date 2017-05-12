Sally Yates Testimony Blows Trump Russia Scandal Wide Open

Mr Trump pointed to Michael Flynn's rank as Lieutenant General in the U.S. army as the reason why he waited 18 days after receiving a warning from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who had told the White House in January that Mr Flynn may be compromised by Moscow. On Monday, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told senators that Flynn's misstatements about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US raised concerns that Flynn could be targeted for blackmail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.