Rondo: Bulls would have swept Celtics if he hadn't been injured
Rajon Rondo believes the Chicago Bulls would have had no trouble dispatching the Boston Celtics in their teams' first-round series if he hadn't been injured. "Honestly, yeah," Rondo said during an appearance Monday on TNT's "Inside the NBA" on if the Bulls would have swept the Celtics with him on the court, via the Chicago Tribune .
