Only NCP interested in taking part in EVM hacking challenge:EC
The Congress on Friday said the terms and conditions attached by the Election Commission to an EVM hackathon from June 3 were a "barrier to a thorough test" of the voting machines and called for relaxations in three such rules for the challenge. The letter, to chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi , was in response to EC's rejection of AAP's demand that it be allowed to "tamper" with the EVM motherboard at the challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC