Only NCP interested in taking part in EVM hacking challenge:EC

The Congress on Friday said the terms and conditions attached by the Election Commission to an EVM hackathon from June 3 were a "barrier to a thorough test" of the voting machines and called for relaxations in three such rules for the challenge. The letter, to chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi , was in response to EC's rejection of AAP's demand that it be allowed to "tamper" with the EVM motherboard at the challenge.

