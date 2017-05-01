NBA Playoffs Day 17: Jazz Get Their Moment
The Wizards got off to a quick start in game one, scoring the first 16 points of the game and leading by 14 after the first quarter. The Celtics promptly took over, dominating the middle two quarters of the game to blow past the Wizards and eventually cruise to a 123-111 victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|Mon
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC