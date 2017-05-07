NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics claim 3-2 series lead against Chicago Bulls
Will the Boston Celtics stay hot when their NBA Playoff series with the Chicago Bulls returns home tonight for Game 5 at 8:30PM ET? For the Celtics, the backcourt duo of Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley scored 24 points apiece while centre Al Horford added 21 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Dwyane Wade, reaching back into his rich-playoff past, led the Bulls with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
