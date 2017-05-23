'Monster rebounder' Kevin Love continues to get payback against Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue blamed himself for not featuring Kevin Love in the first two postseason series, believing there were other areas to attack against Indiana and Toronto. But the day after the Boston Celtics clinched their spot in the conference finals, Lue vowed to get Love more involved.
