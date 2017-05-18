Mike Fratello: Isaiah Thomas indecisive in Game 1, Boston Celtics could aim to build dynasty
TNT analyst Mike Fratello believes Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas appeared indecisive during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. "Losing the first game is not the end of the world as they know because they lost the first two games against Chicago and still came back to beat that team," Fratello said on a phone call Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC