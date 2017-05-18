Mike Fratello: Isaiah Thomas indecisi...

Mike Fratello: Isaiah Thomas indecisive in Game 1, Boston Celtics could aim to build dynasty

12 hrs ago

TNT analyst Mike Fratello believes Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas appeared indecisive during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. "Losing the first game is not the end of the world as they know because they lost the first two games against Chicago and still came back to beat that team," Fratello said on a phone call Thursday.

