Marcus Smart: John Wall wore down in Game 7 against Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics overcame a grand performance from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal on Monday night because Kelly Olynyk rampaged, Isaiah Thomas knocked down timely shots and the youngsters all roared at once. The Celtics also emerged in Game 7, 115-105, partly because John Wall slowed after halftime.
