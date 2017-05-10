Man arrested in Vt. on Nashua assault charges returned to NH
President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. The move came hours after Justice Department officials admitted that Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week had... Hey Celtics fans: if you didn't know it already, John Wall is pretty good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC