Indonesia arrests 3 suspects in bombings that killed police

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Kampung Melayu bus station attacks in Jakarta that left at least three policemen dead and 12 others wounded on Wednesday . The three, all from Bandung in West Java, are: Jajang Iqin Shodiqin, 56, Waris Suyitno, alias Masuit, 37, and Asep alias Abu Dafa , police said.

