How the Miami Heat would've defeated the Boston Celtics in the first round
Could the Miami Heat have done what the Chicago Bulls couldn't, and beat the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs? The Miami Heat really thought they could make some noise in the playoffs. Goran Dragic said as much shortly following their final game against the Washington Wizards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC